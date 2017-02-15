Ministry of Social Protection ready for Mash- Minister Ally

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The Ministry of Social Protection today, displayed their costume for the Mashramani celebrations on February 23, 2017. Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally said this year’s Mashramani float parade promises a lot, and the Ministry will be ready for the event.

The costumes were displayed before media operatives at the costume camp located in the compound of the Palms on Brickdam under the theme “Birds for a green economy.”

Administrative Assistant at the Ministry of Social Protection, Colleen Roberts, who is responsible for the design concepts, said the emphasis will be on birds because the Ministry is embracing the President’s vision of going green.

“These are birds that can be found in Guyana’s rainforest; without the birds you cannot have a green economy, the birds are very important in the food chain, some are natural predators and they protect the insect population reducing the need for pesticide when going green,” Roberts explained.

Roberts added that birds are also beautiful, signifying beauty and colour and

are natural indicators of climate change hence; they are being used for the float parade.

There will be 50 persons in full costume, a similar number in regular costume, and a king of the road who will be depicting Guyana’s National bird, the Canje Pheasant. Additionally, 10 free costumes are available through registration for interested persons to participate in the Ministry’s band, Roberts said.

David Grant, the costume designer is being assisted by veteran designer Patricia Coates. Grant explained that the costumes will depict some of the prominent bird species in Guyana including the harpy eagle, parrot, macaw and kisskadee.

Grant explained that the costumes are being created in the five colours of the National Flag- red (macaw), green (parrot), yellow (kisskadee), and white and black (harpy eagle).

By: Ranetta La Fleur