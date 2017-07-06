Latest update July 6th, 2017 7:33 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Ministry of Social Protection revitalizes and celebrate International Co-operative Day

Jul 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, July 6, 2017

International Co-operative Day 2017 was observed under the theme, “Coops, a new horizon: unleashing our potential” and the Ministry of Social Protection on Saturday celebrated the revitalisation of cooperatives on the anniversary of the international day.

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection. Hon. Keith Scott

The event was a collaborative effort between Ministry of Social Protection, Department of Co-operatives and Guyana National Co-operative Union Limited.

In brief remarks, at National Cultural Centre, Homestretch Avenue, Minister within Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott said that the theme is deemed appropriate as the government strives to provide the good life for all Guyanese.

“Let us not forget that we need to emphasise the name co-operative since it is a part of the country’s name, I have no intention of tiring you with details pertaining to the evolution, thought, practice and development of corpertivism in our nation but to say that it is founded on the perception that the small man becoming the big man,” Minister Scott explained.

The Minister said that the government hopes to move forward in developing the country’s economy, despite the absence of the observation for the event for a number of years.

“I wish to suggest that the characteristic features the roles and functions of the new co-operative society will be significantly different from those obtained in the past. Comrades permit me to disclose that we are determined to transform our economy through the simple yet dynamic instrument known as the co-operative society to position our movement where it will be a major contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of our county,” the Minister added.

He noted that the ministry will computerize its data as a way to move into the modern digital era as well to reflect transparency, honesty and selflessness.

Minister within Ministry of Finance Jaipaul Sharma expressed his gratitude for being able to attend the event to represent Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo. He noted that the focus of the event needs to be based on the foundation of co-operatives in Guyana, since it was an important factor for development by the late Forbes Burnham.

The event marks the centenary in the joint establishment of the International Co-operative Alliance. The organisation began to first observe the day on the Saturday in July 1923. It was later announced in July 1995 by the United Nations General Assembly to jointly observe their International Day of Co-operative alongside International Co-operative Day.

 

By: Neola Damon

Recent Articles

Aviation industry equipped with new simulator, certified training school

Aviation industry equipped with new simulator, certified training...

Jul 06, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, July 6, 2017 Guyana’s aviation sector is now equipped to offer improved services. The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority today commissioned its recently acquired simulator and certified its civil aviation training school. Minister within the Ministry of Public...
Read More
OSWI 28th Annual Conference opens in Guyana

OSWI 28th Annual Conference opens in Guyana

Jul 06, 2017

Works moving apace on the Bartica/ Potaro Road

Works moving apace on the Bartica/ Potaro Road

Jul 06, 2017

RHO benefit from capacity building sessions – review second quarter, regional performances

RHO benefit from capacity building sessions –...

Jul 06, 2017

Ministry of Social Protection revitalizes and celebrate International Co-operative Day

Ministry of Social Protection revitalizes and...

Jul 06, 2017

Laying a foundation for Guyana’s future in athletics

Laying a foundation for Guyana’s future in...

Jul 06, 2017

Minister Cummings urge Victoria Primary School students to remain focused on their education

Minister Cummings urge Victoria Primary School...

Jul 06, 2017

Minister Henry announces plans to develop PTA Unit at MOE -at Starters Nursery parents’ appreciation ceremony

Minister Henry announces plans to develop PTA...

Jul 06, 2017

Regional Democratic Council, Region 9 (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo) Flood Response Operations

Regional Democratic Council, Region 9 (Upper...

Jul 06, 2017

Mexico Ambassador to Guyana touts Guyana’s rice strands one of the best -optimistic  rice market can be made available before December

Mexico Ambassador to Guyana touts Guyana’s...

Jul 06, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 351 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 801,819 hits