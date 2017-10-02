Latest update October 2nd, 2017 6:53 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

MOA to launch hinterland value-added Agri project – in keeping with Hinterland Diversification programme

Oct 02, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News

DPI, Guyana, Monday, October 02, 2017

The Ministry of Agriculture’s focus for Agriculture month 2017 is ‘Food Security and Hinterland Development: A National Priority’, however, this message will be promoted by the government throughout incoming years to emphasise the need for diversification of local agriculture.

The government through the Agri-Ministry is currently engaged in a hinterland diversification programme in which they are now seeking to produce value-added commodities.

Dr. Oudho Homenauth, Chief Executive Officer, National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) Dr. Oudho Homenauth said that the government is now seeking to launch a project which will bring value addition and mechanisation of agriculture to Regions One and Nine.

“We also have another government of Guyana funded project which is about to be rolled and that one is targeting Regions One and Nine. This one is going to target specifically some commodities. Those commodities where you can add value, that is agro-processing.”

Dr. Homenauth explained that emphasis has been placed on agro-processing and as such, a list of commodities has been identified to pilot the project. These are cassava, peanuts and cashew which will be mainly cultivated in Region Nine while work will be done with ginger and turmeric commodities in Region One.

Region One is already on its way to having a facility commissioned which will see the processing of one ton of fresh turmeric rhizomes within three-days. Dr. Homenauth added that NAREI has budgeted for a solar-powered facility in Region One which will be able to facilitate the mechanised drying of spices.

“Those projects will go a far way for value addition and in terms of empowering those communities, the hinterland communities, so that is why we are focusing this year on hinterland development, something that will not (be focused) only for this year.”

For value-added production in Region Nine, Dr. Homenauth said that the pursuit is to extend the shelf life of the identified commodities, just as it was done with tomatoes in Region Eight. “We have to look at value addition because if you have for example planting cassava, you must have processing facilities in place to ensure that once you have these things processing the shelf life of the food is going to be preserved because that’s a staple.”

The hinterland diversification programme came on stream as the agriculture ministry saw it fit for the country, particularly farmers, to adapt to climate change. Moving farming inland has the potential of becoming a self-sufficient, agricultural stronghold, with the ability to address and ultimately solve the food insecurity of the Caribbean.

By: Delicia Haynes

Recent Articles

Capoey community pushes to improve education delivery

Capoey community pushes to improve education delivery

Oct 02, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 2, 2017 The Capoey community, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), continues to place emphasis on the important role education plays in the development of the nation’s youth. In a recent interview, Capoey Toshao Melrose Henry stated, “We (village council) realised that...
Read More
Building supplies headed to devastated islands -Prime Minister Nagamootoo

Building supplies headed to devastated islands...

Oct 02, 2017

‘Mahatma Gandhi was a great soul’ – Prime Minister Nagamootoo

‘Mahatma Gandhi was a great soul’ –...

Oct 02, 2017

MOA to launch hinterland value-added Agri project – in keeping with Hinterland Diversification programme

MOA to launch hinterland value-added Agri project...

Oct 02, 2017

‘Always respect and honour the senior citizens of Guyana’ -Min. Keith Scott

‘Always respect and honour the senior citizens...

Oct 02, 2017

President denounces criticism of Govt’s aid to hurricane-affected islands

President denounces criticism of Govt’s aid to...

Oct 02, 2017

Leonora Hospital’s maternity unit expansion completed – to be commissioned shortly

Leonora Hospital’s maternity unit expansion...

Oct 02, 2017

ICT Hub and library commissioned in Better Hope

ICT Hub and library commissioned in Better Hope

Oct 02, 2017

Region 8’s Sherryanna Balkaran crowned Indigenous Heritage Queen.

Region 8’s Sherryanna Balkaran crowned...

Oct 01, 2017

Ministerial Task Force to donate lumber to hurricane-devastated islands

Ministerial Task Force to donate lumber to...

Oct 01, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,018,679 hits