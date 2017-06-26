Modernisation process for Bartica District Hospital on-stream

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Monday, June 26, 2017

Region Seven residents, in Cuyuni Mazaruni and the surrounding regions no longer have to travel to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation(GPHC) for critical treatment as the realisation of the improved Bartica Regional Hospital continues to undergo modernisation and expansion.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI)/Government Information agency (GINA), Regional Chairman, Region Seven, Gordon Bradford said the drawings for the new hospital’s design is being finalised.

The final drawing will actually facilitate additional space for more patient bed capacity and other services.

Some $3M will go towards the Bartica Regional Hospital for the expansion of the existing building, along with the construction of a number of new structures in the compound.

Bradford explained that, “with this project on-stream they will be able to focus on creating community hospitals throughout Region.” The region, he added, is also working on enhancing the Kamarang District Hospital to reduce the number of referrals to Georgetown.

“Right now, the final drawing is in process for the modernisation of the Bartica District Hospital which would see an additional operating theatre, expansion of the accident and emergency unit and the training of our healthcare givers in the region. It’s a big project and we hope that within the next three years it should be up and running,” Bradford explained.

The Regional Health Services of the Ministry of Public Health has recognised the facility as a regional hospital since most of the requisite and specialist services including surgeries are conducted at the facility.

Additionally, the Regional Chairman pointed out that there are other developments within the region’s health sector. This includes the construction of a building in the hospital compound to house a Computerised Tomography (CT) scan machine, donated to the region.

He highlighted that the tender for that project has already been advertised and should be closed shortly, after which construction will commence.

“Before the year end we can have that CT scan machine which will be a major achievement and boost for the region. As it stands now anybody who seeks such services has to go to Georgetown at a tremendous cost so that it is in the region, it will be a tremendous boost to us and ease on persons financial resources,” Bradford emphasised.

A recent US$17.5M line of credit was approved by the Indian Government for the modernisation of the Suddie Regional Hospital, the West Demerara Regional Hospital and Bartica Regional Hospital.

By: Ranetta la Fleur