MOE Donates $500,000 towards the Indian Action Committee (IAC) Centenary commemoration activities.

(Georgetown, February 2, 2017) – Today, Hon. Minister Nicolette Henry through the Department of Culture Youth and Sports donated $500,000 to the IAC. This follows the submission of a proposal for support from the Ministry.

The IAC, a non-Governmental organisation was formed in 2003 to promote and preserve the Guyanese Indian Heritage as part of the Guyanese Multi-Cultural fabric. “Our aim is to ensure that the Indo-Guyanese Culture is not lost while addressing the many issues affecting the Indo-Guyanese population,” says Safiya Gafoor, IAC Executive Member. She further noted that “Ours is a three-tier focus that includes education, culture and social development.

For 2017 we are working on a series of activities for our centenary.” March 12 will mark 100 years since the abolition of Indian Indentureship while April 18 marks the centenary since the last ‘Coolie Ship’ S.S. Ganges docked in British Guyana. According to Ms. Safiya Gafoor, who received the donation for the IAC, “This donation will be used as part of our efforts for the successful commemoration of the Centenary activities.”

The committee’s action plan includes assisting in the promotion and preservation of the Indo-Guyanese Cultural Heritage. The NGO also assists in creating awareness of the issues affecting the Indo-Guyanese population. The IAC’s Executive member expressed the Committee’s gratitude for the donation received.