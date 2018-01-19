MOE fosters relationships with stakeholders in Lethem – townhall meeting

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 19, 2018

As part of its continuing efforts to improve the standard of education across Guyana, the Ministry of Education (MOE), took its townhall meeting to the hinterland community of Lethem in Region 9 (Upper Takatu/ Upper Essequibo) on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry, the ongoing town hall meetings are aimed at exploring fresh approaches in the quest to create a modern, participatory education system.

The initiative is the brainchild of the Minister of Education Nicolette Henry. It’s aim is to foster a closer relationship between parents, the school, and the ministry.

Addressing a packed auditorium of parents, guardians, teachers, and students at the St. Ignatius Secondary School, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Marcel Hutson told the gathering that Region Nine has potential. It is against this backdrop that parents and teachers must collaborate to harness the potential of students in the region, the CEO charged.

Further, Hutson told those in attendance that the ministry is serious about closing the gap between the schools on the coast and those in the hinterland.

“We must create a level playing field for all our children to have a good education and that is why we are here today.”

The chief educator announced that plans are in-train to address issues at the critical early childhood stage in Region Nine.

Towards this end, the CEO announced that the establishment of a school for autistic children is on the cards to complement the diagnostic centre that has been built in the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) compound.

Hutson said that he is confident that similar services will be extended to Region Nine.

The region was commended for their much-improved performance at the 2017 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

According to CEO Hutson, this improvement is due in large part to the approach that was taken by the MOE. He noted the acquisition of mathematics kits and the hiring of a number of mathematics inspectors who are tasked with ensuring that the content and methodology being taught at schools are in keeping with what is expected.

National Coordinator of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA), Nadia Hollingsworth in her presentation told parents that it is imperative that they are integrally involved in their children’s education.

The Coordinator said many times schools are only visited by some parents when there is an issue. “You cannot only visit the school when there is an issue but you have to visit to be apprised of how your child is performing.”

By: Alexis Rodney

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/