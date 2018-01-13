Latest update January 12th, 2018 8:24 PM

Monthly reviews of procurement plans for 2018 – Communities Ministry

Jan 12, 2018 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 12, 2018

The Ministry of Communities will be conducting monthly reviews of procurements for capital projects and purchases in 2018 as a means of improving Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) implementation.

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan said the decision seeks to prevent a repeat of last year’s poor performance of PSIP. The Minister was speaking at today’s Ministry of Communities Senior Staff Conference held at the Ramada Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

“Given the efforts that were made in the second half of 2017, that is, the creation of planning units and targeted interventions…the monitoring of those procurement plans that have already been submitted that there will be less room for excuses in 2018,” Minister Bulkan explained.

The staff conference is an annual event that is intended “to alert and sensitise” the Ministry of Communities senior leadership of the need for more effective delivery of its various responsibilities. There was also a review of 2017 and plans and projections for 2018.

By: Tiffny Rhodius

