MoPH International desk facilitated US$500M Foreign Aid in 2017

The Ministry of Public Health’s (MoPH) International Desk, which serves as a conduit for regional and international engagements in the health sector, has evolved significantly over the course of 2017 with the augmentation of its staff to sufficiently handle the chronic needs of this unit.

The Starkey Hearing Foundation while they were in Guyana, in June 2017, conducting Audiology screenings.

During 2017, the unit which is responsible for harnessing and facilitating private and non-governmental health-related foreign aid in Guyana recorded US$500M in foreign aid.

In 2016, Guyana had received foreign aid valued approximately US$1.3M. These figures account for resources that have been donated to health facilities which include medical equipment, medicines and supplies and educational material and aids.

The International Desk continued its advancement in strengthening positive engagements with 40 visits from over 20 international medical teams to Guyana in 2017. These teams have contributed to Guyana through expertise in areas of Family Medicine, Psychiatry, Audiology, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Paediatric Cardiovascular Screenings, Surgeries and follow-up care, Corneal Transplants, and Cataract screenings.

One such foreign aid group, the Starkey Hearing Foundation, has donated over US$162,500 in supplies to the country. This has resulted in the guarantee of restored hearing for hundreds of Guyanese. The team has also facilitated training in the audiology department of MoPH.

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

