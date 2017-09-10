MOPH launch Health programme at Aishalton Hospital – Focus on Adolescent and Early Childhood, Men’s Health

DPI, Guyana, Sunday, September 10, 2017

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) in collaboration with UNICEF recently launched a programme at the Aishalton District Hospital in Region Nine, which will specifically address issues relating to Adolescent and Men’s Health and Early Childhood initiatives as it relates to the effective delivery of health services to adolescents and men in Aishalton village and the surrounding communities.

Present at the Thursday launch were the MOPH, Dr. Dennis Bassier and other Ministry of public health representatives, UNICEF Adolescent Development and Participation Officer Jewel Crosse and Region Nine regional supervisor for Maternal and Child Health, Medex Lenski Henry, a village councillor, secondary school students and members of the public.

This is the first time the programme is being introduced in Aishalton village and the sub district; it was launched in Lethem on September 05.

The programme is expected to foster behavioral changes in persons struggling with social issues such as sexual abuse, alcoholism, domestic violence etcetera. Teenage pregnancy will be one of the key areas targeted by the Adolescent Clinic, as well as other social issues that affect teenagers, which they may be afraid to relate to family members. The men’s health clinic will treat various social and health issues.

Crosse explained that emphasis will be placed on other important areas such as the known trend of men placing the sole responsibility on women or appearing negligent to attend their wife’s pre and post-natal clinics; unaware of the vital roles they play in parenthood. Focus will also be placed on men who generally pay scant interest to their health by not going to hospitals regularly for a general medical checkup.

Preparations have already been made for further training of a resident, who has already been identified and will serve in Aishalton Sub district. Medex Henry explained that the entire programme will be integrated with other departments which will cover a wide range of topics which will be informative and educational. He pointed out that the men who attend clinic and are more involved, become better fathers.

Immediately following the launch, there was a small discussion with various groups to further explain what the programme entails. The visiting team also made a donation of a large flat screen television and a DVD player to the Aishalton District Hospital for educational purposes.

By: Nikoli Poon, Aishalton Village, South Rupununi, Region 9.