MoPH officially launches Rehab week with Prayer Brunch – need for community based care emphasised

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Sunday, June 18, 2017

The Disability and Rehabilitation Services of the Ministry of Public Health officially launched its observance of ‘Rehab Week 2017’ in Guyana. This year the occasion is being celebrated under the theme “Reaching Out, Empowering Communities”. The celebrations which officially began today will continue until June 24.

The event which was hosted at the Umana Yana saw the attendance of persons working under the disability and rehabilitation programme from all regions in Guyana, along with persons from the Visually Impaired Cultural Association of Guyana and the Ptolomey Reid Rehabilitation Centre, Georgetown. Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence delivered the feature address.

Persons living with disabilities were aptly represented by members from these two institutions who performed song and dance, entertaining a quite receptive audience.

Subject Minister, Volda Lawrence with warm remarks noted that with this launch, especially at its 14th anniversary, special attention must be given to family (home) and/or community based rehabilitation service care.

Additionally, the minister has recognised that there has been some level of advocacy for screening of neonates for physical disabilities at all hospitals. This will contribute to early identification and treatment for those who have been diagnosed with any form of physical disability.

“This choice of words (theme) is apt, particularly in the light of the proposal which you intend to pilot in having all new born hearing screened before they leave the hospital. This is indeed an initiative of great importance and significance in Guyana.”

More over the minister said the need for early identification for signs of physical disabilities in children is possible, however this service of rehabilitation must be given special priority especially with the various areas.

Director of Disability and Rehabilitation services, Ariane Mangar took the opportunity to recognise the work of those

who had made way for the successful rehabilitation programme. “This year we are also looking to honour one of our stalwarts who is the reason for community based rehab being so big in Guyana and big in the region. Rehabilitation in Guyana all started with Mrs. Janice Simmons.”

Simmons, among others was openly recognised and commended for their years of service and contribution to rehabilitation programme in Guyana.

Services offered by this department of the Ministry of Public Health include Vocational Training, Speech Therapy, Prosthesis orthotics, Occupational therapy, Audiology and Physiotherapy.

During this week’s observance, there will be a public blood drive at Ptolomey Reid Rehabilitation Centre on Monday. This will be followed by a development workshop for staff of the department on Tuesday. A team from the rehabilitation department will then travel to Essequibo Region Two on Wednesday to carry out a chain of school screening exercises in schools located between Suddie and Charity.

By: Delicia Haynes