MoPH, Republic Bank Ltd gives New Year’s baby ‘right start’

DPI, Guyana, Monday, January 1, 2018

Baby ‘Justin’ the first newborn for 2018 was welcomed at 1:50 am on January 1, 2018, by his mother, Cindy Parboo.

This morning, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, accompanied by senior officials of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, (GPHC) along with Republic Bank representative, Hollis Kellman visited the GPHC’s New Year babies.

The Ministry of Public Health partnered with Republic Bank Limited to hand over a hamper to baby Justin and his mother as well as the first newborn girl and her mother.

Hollis Kellman, Republic Bank representative hands over another hamper put together by RBL for the baby Minister Lawrence hands over one of the hampers to the first baby born at GPHC

The Republic Bank official also delivered the good news that a Right Start account will be set up for Justin. Right Start is a savings account service offered by the bank, which is specially designed for persons 19 years and under.

At the time of the Minister’s visit, three boys and three girls were delivered to six mothers. The Matron on duty also informed that one mother was in theatre and was expected to give birth soon. Minister Lawrence also took the opportunity to visit other expectant mothers who are due to give birth within the week.

By: Delicia Haynes

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/