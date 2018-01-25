Latest update January 25th, 2018 8:27 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

MOPH seeking partnership with Siemens

Jan 25, 2018 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, January 25, 2018

In a continuing effort to modernise the local healthcare system, the Ministry of Public Health on Thursday, met with representatives of Siemens Healthineers, in search of a new partnership. The meeting was held in the ministry’s boardroom.

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence and Minister within Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings reviewing Siemens Healthineer’s portfolio.

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence noted the ministry’s focus, apart from leasing and retrofitting, will be the improvement of the nation’s laboratories. The Minister was optimistic that this vision could be achieved with prospective partnerships with companies such as Siemens.

“I want to ensure that as far as possible we will be able to have upgraded laboratories that can offer services in the hinterland. So that we can reduce the number of medivacs, which will assist those specialist doctors that we have sent to those regions, to be able to provide the services for the people. This will be our priority for this year with Siemens or any other company that comes to Guyana. We (Ministry of Public Health) are not looking for a piecemeal approach but we want to look at a very holistic and economic way,” Minister Lawrence explained.

The ministry is hoping for synchronism and standardisation across the board for the nation’s laboratories. It was highlighted that the Germany-based company aims to offer products and services in its core areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine. The company is also hoping to establish an institution in the country.

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence and Minister within Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings along with the public health team, Siemens Healthcare Marketing and Business Partner Manager, Roberto Tovar Cruz and his team.

According to Junior Minister of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, the presence of the Siemens Healthineers comes at a significant time when the ministry is looking to advance the services within the public health sector.

“Guyana is on the move and a bright future awaits the Guyanese people and we do not want to be left behind in terms of healthcare. We know that it is technologically-driven and we want to remain on the cutting edge…and we look forward to seeing if we can partner with them to improve or have the knowledge transferred and improve operational efficiency.”

The Junior Minister added that the establishment of the institution would assist in reducing the country’s unemployment rate whilst tackling the wants and needs of the healthcare service of the nation.

Siemens Healthcare Marketing and Business Partner Manager, Roberto Tovar Cruz, said his company hopes to share their expertise with the objective of helping Guyana develop strategies for providing improved healthcare.

The Siemens Healthineers representatives also met with Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson and Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman among others, today.

 

By: Neola Damon

Recent Articles

New GRA office for Mabaruma soon

New GRA office for Mabaruma soon

Jan 25, 2018

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, January 25, 2018 The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is working towards establishing an office in Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini). According to the GRA, a high-level team visited the interior location on Tuesday, for an initial assessment of locations to establish an...
Read More
NA Hospital’s new maternity ward one step closer to reality

NA Hospital’s new maternity ward one step...

Jan 25, 2018

“Persons caught pilfering drugs will be jailed for a long time” – Minister Lawrence

“Persons caught pilfering drugs will be jailed...

Jan 25, 2018

GRA records 14% increase in revenue collection for 2017

GRA records 14% increase in revenue collection...

Jan 25, 2018

Exporters Association to be resuscitated soon

Exporters Association to be resuscitated soon

Jan 25, 2018

First Lady projects peak Diplomatic Corps’ interest

First Lady projects peak Diplomatic Corps’...

Jan 25, 2018

The 24th Inter-American Congress of Ministers, High-Level Authorities of Tourism launched

The 24th Inter-American Congress of Ministers,...

Jan 25, 2018

Indigenous Residence to get much-needed facelift

Indigenous Residence to get much-needed facelift

Jan 25, 2018

Over 700 young entrepreneurs created under HEYS

Over 700 young entrepreneurs created under HEYS

Jan 25, 2018

MOPH seeking partnership with Siemens

MOPH seeking partnership with Siemens

Jan 25, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 415 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,408,277 hits