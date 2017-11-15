Latest update November 15th, 2017 7:02 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

More can be done for Partial Scope Agreement- Minister Greenidge

Nov 15, 2017 Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge said Guyana can do much more in the area of trade with neighboring country Brazil, as the two South American nations continue with the Partial Scope Agreement.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge.

Minister Greenidge was at the time speaking to the media on Wednesday. He said that Guyana needs to widen its range of products that can be exported competitively.

“That is part of the reality. If you look around the range of products that are exported, they are far too limited and that is where the major constraint arises,” Minister Greenidge said.

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no responsibility in that regard, it is in fact responsible for dialogue and works toward systems that can bolster investment in the country.

“You have to diversify, you have to find new products, you have to move up the value chain. You just can’t be producing paddy and rice and selling it abroad.  So, work has to be done in the agriculture sector and in processing to find products that command higher prices and in which wider margins are associated,” the Minister said.

He said both and the Governments and Private Sectors of Guyana and Brazil have been engaged in dialogue, seeking to widen the range of products that could be sold to Brazil under the arrangement.

Under the Partial Scope Agreement, Guyana can sell among other things, red peppers, bottled rum, copra fruits and vegetables, calcined bauxite, PVC pipes, corrugated cardboard, and alu-zinc sheets. Brazil is welcomed to sell machinery parts, building materials, agro-based products, pastas noodles jams, jellies, rum and spirits, and pharmaceuticals.

 

By: Alexis Rodney

-for more photographs go to dpi flickr

 

Recent Articles

More can be done for Partial Scope Agreement- Minister Greenidge

More can be done for Partial Scope Agreement- Minister Greenidge

Nov 15, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, November 15, 2017 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge said Guyana can do much more in the area of trade with neighboring country Brazil, as the two South American nations continue with the Partial Scope Agreement. Minister Greenidge was at the time speaking to the...
Read More
16 Graduate as offshore chefs

16 Graduate as offshore chefs

Nov 15, 2017

Guyana’s honorary consuls are unpaid- Minister Greenidge clarifies

Guyana’s honorary consuls are unpaid- Minister...

Nov 15, 2017

‘Serve your country’ -President Granger tells St. Rose’s High School’s Class of 2017

‘Serve your country’ -President Granger...

Nov 15, 2017

Social Cohesion Seminar in Kwakwani focuses on sport

Social Cohesion Seminar in Kwakwani focuses on...

Nov 15, 2017

Region Eight surged ahead after slow start- REO

Region Eight surged ahead after slow start- REO

Nov 15, 2017

CH&PA, partners celebrate GIS Day with workshop on geospatial information

CH&PA, partners celebrate GIS Day with...

Nov 15, 2017

Social workers warned not to fleece pensioners

Social workers warned not to fleece pensioners

Nov 15, 2017

Strengthening justice services vital to combating AML/CFT

Strengthening justice services vital to combating...

Nov 15, 2017

AG Williams gets full support from outgoing CFATF chairs

AG Williams gets full support from outgoing CFATF...

Nov 15, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 401 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,166,463 hits