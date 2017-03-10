More consultation ongoing on parking meter project – Gov’t will make decision at right time-Minister Harmon

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, March 10, 2017

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said the government needs more inputs from stakeholders before pronouncing on the City’s parking meter project.

Addressing the post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency today, Minister Harmon explained that the government continues to consult with stakeholders on the project, towards arriving at a “position that is beneficial to all parties.”

The parking meters issue came up at the last Cabinet meeting, Minister Harmon said. “We agreed on a further level of consultations before any final advice is given by the state,” the minister explained.

“We still need to be satisfied about some matters in relation to the (parking meter) contract itself and how the matter (of the project implementation) is being dealt with and at the appropriate time, once we are satisfied that all of the information is before us, then we would actually make a decision,” the minister said.

Following the public outcry over the implementation of the parking meters project in Georgetown, President David Granger along with Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams SC, Minister of State Joseph Harmon and Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan had convened a meeting with the City’s Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk, Royston King.

The meeting focused on determining a satisfactory way forward for the project. The government had encouraged the municipality to engage in further dialogue so that consensus could be reached to the satisfaction of all stakeholders. The government, on its own, had also undertaken to conduct similar exercises.

By: Macalia Santos