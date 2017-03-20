More developments coming for Region Six’s health sector

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, 20 March 2017

There are plans to facilitate more surgeries at the New Amsterdam Hospital and to augment the various hospitals’ fleet of ambulance to provide a more efficient service in Region Six.

Minister in the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Karen Cummings shared this information with Region Six residents on Sunday, during a ministerial outreach to the region. Also on the outreach were Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally, Minister within the Ministry of Education Nicolette Henry, and Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes.

“We’re hoping very soon that we will have our theatres going and make sure we have our drugs. We are working, we know where the gaps are and we intend to fill them,” Minister Cummings said.

The Minister noted that, “We are working on the quality of the nurses that are being trained,” and added that revision of the nurses’ curriculum is aimed at making their service second to none in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, Minister Ally highlighted the significant achievements of the Government since coming into office two years ago. Minister Ally spearheaded the ministerial outreach to villages along the Corentyne Coast.

At the final meeting in Liverpool, Minister Ally noted that this was “a new era for all Guyanese.”

Singling out the President’s Five Bs Initiative, Minister Ally noted that it started in Region Six and continues as an initiative to improve access to education. “I want to remind you of the progress we’ve made in education where we’ve provided under the President’s Bs Initiative: buses, boats, and bicycles in Region Six,” Minister Ally told residents.

The Minister noted that the Five Bs Initiative continues to expand even providing boots and breakfast in some cases, and, “There are more Bs to come,” Minister Ally added.

The government has also made significant investment in infrastructure. Minister Ally noted that the realisation of the Linden to Lethem road could see investment in communities across the country. “That road will provide investment between the people of Brazil and us and so there are lots of opportunities that will come our way,” Minister Ally explained.

Minister Henry shared what her ministry has been doing to improve the provision of education across the country. The Minister said the completion of the education commission of inquiry will seek to address, “the things that didn’t work well for education…many things were broken and therefore many things have to be fixed,” the Minister said.

Residents were also told of the government’s initiative to improve the results of the National Grade Six Assessment. Minister Henry said $300M was invested by the government as part of an emergency intervention to address this issue. “I’m looking for good results from Berbice,” when the NGSA results for this year are released, the Minister said.

Minister Henry cautioned that to fix the country’s education system is a work in process. “We want you to join to support us to get there. You have to help us to help you,” Minister Henry urged residents.

Residents were also told how they can benefit from employment opportunities in the mining sector. Minister Broomes while in Scottsburg told residents of the mining syndicates.

“You can be a part, you can learn about mining; you can know more about the industry, you can benefit maybe you can be a supplier,” Minister Broomes told residents. Residents were also told that the country’s wealth will improve when oil production begins in 2020.

However, the Ministers cautioned the residents that progress will take time as the government works to correct years of mismanagement inherited from the previous Administration.

“Guyana is on the road to recovery; we have been punishing for too long. Guyana is going to be a rich country under this coalition government,” Minister Ally told residents.

By: Tiffny Rhodius