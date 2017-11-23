More emphasis on special needs education in 2018 – Min. Henry

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, November 23, 2017

The Ministry of Education in 2018 is seeking to develop its Special Education Needs Diagnostic and Assimilation center located at Turkeyen. This is according to Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry during an exclusive interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“What we (Ministry of Education) will do in 2018 is to outfit that facility with the requisite equipment and amenities to ensure that persons can benefit from early diagnostics because we believe that if you are able to diagnose at very early stage what the challenges are with the persons, it needs to be addressed. This will, in turn, give them a better chance of achieving their full potential,” Minister Henry explained.

It was highlighted that the ministry will place focus on early childhood students, particularly nursery children, as well Grade One and Two children.

The minister added that her ministry’s proposed 2018 budget has allocated funds, to develop a space in nursery schools, specifically tailored to address special needs children. She explained that this initiative aims to provide the children, with an integrated educational environment.

“But what you (public) do need to understand is the particular issue, to address that issue so that you (public) can be fully integrated as far as possible in today’s mainstream education and this would require linkages with other sectors.”

Minister Henry noted that it is only through partnership with the other ministerial sectors will success be achieved.

According to the minister, whilst more needs to be done for its special needs facilities in 2018, the move will have positive outcomes for those who access the services offered.

This intervention is in keeping with the government’s agenda, to provide access to education for all of Guyana’s children.

By: Neola Damon

