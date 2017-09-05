More emphasis on teachers and parents for Education Month- Region 7 REO

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Region Seven will increase its outreach to parents and teachers as it observes Education Month.

Regional Education Officer, Akbar Chindu, told the Department of Public Information(DPI) that the region has a number

of activities scheduled for the annual observation. “So, in our visits to the various communities we’ll work with the parents and we have something special for the teachers this year,” he said.

Education Month is observed every September which is the start of the new school year. This year’s theme is ‘Promoting Wellness in Communities through Quality Education’.

Chindu said that he has met with Head teachers to outline expectations for the new school term. “I had all teachers in upper Mazaruni at one location in three days where we discussed all of the issues the challenges and what we can do,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Chindu noted that remedial works have been completed on the St John the Baptist Primary School in Bartica and cleanup of school compounds in the Upper Mazaruni was also undertaken in time for the school term.

School reopened across the country on Monday.

By: Tiffny Rhodius