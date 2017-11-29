More emphasis to be placed on combatting child abuse in 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, November 29, 2017

The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Protection, will continue to engage in public awareness and community outreaches to combat child abuse and violations of children’s rights in the new year.

During the 2018 budget presentation, on Monday, at the National Assembly, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan said the programmes will be geared to strengthening the family unit, whilst ensuring the rights of children are upheld and respected.

This is in keeping with the government’s agenda to uphold family values and mold the nation’s future leaders.

The Finance Minister in his report stated that the CPA will host a Structured Family Conferencing session, targeting 65 families that aims to develop amicable solutions for childcare problems.

According to Minister Jordan, over 30 communities and religious groups across the country are expected to participate in the community-based child-focused initiatives and parenting programmes.

It was highlighted that the launch of the National Multimedia Child Abuse Awareness Campaign, earlier this year, focused on strengthening vulnerable families through capacity building measures to undertake the role of parenting. This initiative saw 342 families in Region 1,3,4,5,6 and 10 benefitting and led to the continued increase of capability building of child protection workers. Approximately 80 daycare facilities were licensed according to national standards.

By: Neola Damon

