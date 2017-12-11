More meter coverage catered for 2018

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 11, 2017

Moving forward into 2018, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) hopes to reduce the creation of estimated water bills significantly to charge their customers a fair and just amount through the insurance of meter coverage. This was revealed, during GWI’s ‘Holiday Slash and Cash Promotion’ launch, on December 08.

GWI’s Managing Director Dr. Richard Van West-Charles explained, that presently, the company has been able to meter 49 percent of its customers, while under the project funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the European Union (EU) an additional 15,000 meters have been installed.

Earlier in October, GWI launched a three-month pilot project to that saw the installation if ultra-sonic meters in the communities of Better Hope, Beterverwagting, and La Bonne Intention (LBI) on the East Coast of Demerara. The meter has a large measuring range and it calculates water flow rather than air. Additionally, it also detects leaks and is equipped with an alarm system to detect vandalism. This will contribute to the reduction of non-revenue water. The testing phase for the meters is expected run until December 31, after which GWI will explore the feasibility of installing the Ultra Sonic meters at locations where there is a need for replacement or new meters.

Dr. Charles also disclosed that the company is hoping to install 40,000 meters in total in 2018 and achieve 100 percent coverage by 2020. This would ensure that the infrastructure and operational improvement that the water company is undertaking across the country is being used by the persons authorised to do so.

By: Neola Damon

