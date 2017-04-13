More police officers set to receive overseas training

GUYANA, GINA, Thursday, April 13, 2017

Cabinet has approved for several police officers to participate in training programmes overseas. This was disclosed by Minister of State Joseph Harmon during a post- Cabinet press briefing, today.

The Minister said that approval was given by Cabinet for members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to participate in training courses in modern forms and methods of counteraction against terrorism and extremism. The training will be held in Russia between April 15 and September 25, 2017.

The course will address issues related to terrorism and extremism, counteraction against narcotics and psychotropic substances and the organisation of units to combat economic crimes.

Minister Harmon stated that, “this course forms part of overall thrust of the government to build capacity within the Guyana Police Force, and to ensure also that the skillset of our police officers continues to improve.”

The course will be attended by Assistant Superintendent of Police Mitchell Caesar, Wayne DeHarte and Simeon Reid.

Additionally, approval was given by Cabinet for Guyana’s participation in a cooperation project hosted by the Caribbean Regional Drug Law Enforcement Centre in Jamaica.

The Minister said that the course seeks to boost the capacity of countries along the regional cocaine trafficking transportation route to combat maritime trafficking in a coordinative manner. Corporal Higgins of the GPF will be participating in the course.

Over the past two years, members of the GPF have benefitted from over 200 overseas training courses. The GPF’s 2017 training schedule includes improving ranks’ capacity in training subordinate officers and inspectors with facilitation skills to increase standardisation across the Force.

Some of the recent training police officers received include training to handle domestic violence cases, conduct trafficking in person cases, training in the Use of Force, leadership and cyber-security and cybercrime.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite