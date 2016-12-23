More rainfall expected

GINA, Guyana, Friday, December 23, 2016

The National Weather Watch Centre of Guyana has predicted more rainfall over the next seven days.

The centre in a release stated that on Christmas Eve day, Saturday, December 24, between 20 to80 mm of rainfall is expected in Regions 1 to 7 and 10. The other regions are expected to experience between 10 to 30 mm of rainfall.

On Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 15 to 55 mm of rainfall is expected over Guyana.

For Boxing Day, Monday, December 26, up to Thursday, December 29, between 10 and 30 mm of rainfall is expected within a 24- hour period.

The Government is monitoring the situation, and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is putting in place measures to address any emergency. The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is also on standby.

By: Ranetta La Fleur