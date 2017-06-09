More than $1B in contracts awarded for drugs and medical supplies for GPHC

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 09, 2017

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is expected to be supplied with requisite pharmaceutical (drugs) and medical supplies needed after the National Procurement Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) awarded more than $1B in contracts.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced to the media at today’s post Cabinet press briefing that Cabinet took note of these awards. The contracts have been awarded for the procurement of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies from various suppliers.

Minister Harmon outlined the awarded contracts for pharmaceuticals and the respective suppliers. “Contract in the sum of $490,558,000 awarded to the New GPC Incorporated, for the sum of 326, 104, 000, contract awarded to International Pharmaceutical Agency, for the sum of $ 96, 245, 000 contract awarded to Ansa McAl Trading Limited, for the sum of $26, 314, 000 contract awarded to Global Healthcare Supplies Incorporated. Total sum of $ 939, 222, 963.35 in contracts.”

Contracts for the procurement of medical supplies for the GPHC have been awarded to Global Healthcare Supplies Incorporated the sum of $ 3, 799, 164, Caribbean Medical Supplies Incorporated for the sum of $ 7, 806, 000contact awarded to the International Pharmaceutical Agency, for the sum of $ 56, 061,000, contract awarded to Meditron for the sum of $ 12, 081, 000, contract awarded to the New GPC Inccorporated. for the sum of $ 52, 072, 000

The total amount that has been awarded in contracts for supplying the GPHC with pharmaceuticals and medical supplies is $1, 071, 042, 127.

Questions were asked with regards to contractors’ inability to efficiently supply the premier health facility with drugs and medical supplies. Minister Harmon said that the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence would have addressed the issue and measures have been put in place to ensure suppliers hold out their end of the bargain.

“I’ll say to you that the minister of Public Health has been very aggressive in so as actually getting contractors who are awarded these contracts to supply these drugs on time and to supply drugs in the right quantity and with right expiry dates.” Minister Harmon explained.

He added that the public is aware of the new procurement system that will be undertaken for the procurement of drugs and medical supplies. This is expected to facilitate a more timely delivery of supplies to all hospitals and health facilities throughout Guyana.

Additionally, Minister Harmon commented on the recent move by government to clear a bond that was rented to the GPHC by new GPC. Minister Harmon confirmed that the contract for the renting of the bond came to an end. “It was important we felt to ensure that we did not have anything stored there so that the company could actually bill us for rent so that was the reason why the decision had been made to move those items so that we don’t have to pay rent for a lot of items which in fact had been expired.”

By: Delicia Haynes