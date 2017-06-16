More training for Police Officers

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 16, 2017

Capacity building continues in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) as 75 officers currently undergoing training in several different areas. The training includes Junior Officers’ Course No.26, Station Management Course and Newly Promoted Subordinate Officers’ Course.

Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud delivering the feature address at the opening ceremony at the GPF Officer’s Training Centre, Camp Road, today encouraged the ranks to take full advantage of the opportunities.

“Do not get up and leave the classroom unless you understand the instructions that were being passed down by the lecturer, so it would be stupid to get up and leave without understanding. It would not be stupid to sit there and ask questions until you understand,” the Commissioner encouraged his police ranks.

The Commissioner added that it is expected that at the end of the training their performances evaluated to ensure that they have increased performances. “We cannot conclude at the end of such an analysis, that it was the facilitator’s problem because he did not teach. We are all adults here and this is an investment that the force is making in you” the Commissioner told the ranks.

Commissioner Seelall said that as time goes by the type of training offered to police ranks would constantly change to suit the societal

changes. According to the Commissioner, this can be seen in the collaboration between the general public and police officers.

This involves working with persons in the communities, identifying social issues in the communities that need problem solving and working with partners outside the of the GPF to get those issues resolved. Commissioner Seelall said that aim of the GPF is to ensure that all ranks entering the force are exposed to adequate training.

The first half of 2017 saw 2153 ranks being trained in a number of areas in every division. Division ‘A’ saw 282 ranks being trained, 226 in B division, 182 in C division, 164 in D division, 119 in E division, 113 in F division and 120 in G division. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Tactical Services Unit (TSU), Traffic Department, Finance Department and the General Office accounted for 947 ranks.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite