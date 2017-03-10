More youth training centres to be built

GUYANA, GINA, Friday, March 10, 2017

Youths in Regions Three and Four will be benefitting from the construction of two training centres by the end of this year.

Minister in the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport, Nicolette Henry, said the training centres will be constructed at Dem Amstel and Coldingen. This is one of the many initiatives coming out of the 2017 National Budget geared at developing youths.

“They are expected to be completed within fiscal year 2017, so I expect them by December 31 to be completed. With that being said, we have already begun works at the Dem Amstel site. The Coldingen site, we are projecting to start as of April 1,” Minister Henry explained.

The establishment of the two training centres Minister Henry said is to ensure that training opportunities are not centralised. This, the Minister noted, will allow for youths across the country to benefit from the various skills training programme.

According to the Minister, the training centres will “provide additional spaces for young people to be able to benefit from training opportunities.” Currently, youths interested in learning a skill attend the Sophia Training Centre located in Georgetown, Kuru Kuru Training Centre (KKTC) on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway and Vryman’s Erven Training Centre in Region Six.

The construction of the training centres is “really moving to the different locations to ensure youths across the length and breadth have access to similar services,” the Minister stated.

The government continues to invest heavily in the empowerment and development of youths, and the training centers are part of this effort.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite