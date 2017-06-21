More youths need to apply for the $50M Youth Innovation Project

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport is requesting that more youths become involved in the $50M Youth Innovation Project (YIPoG) entrepreneurial opportunity as the entry closing date of submission draws near. The Ministry has set the YIPoG closing date of submission for June 30.

The programme, launched last month during the Youth Week under the theme, “Aspire, Inspire, to Reach”, provides youths the opportunity to solve problems within their communities by designing, developing and producing innovative ideas. This will be facilitated using Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture, Anthropology, Archeology, Arts, Architecture, Mathematics and Spirituality (STEAMS).

Acting Minister of Education Nicolette Henry said that, “Youth are important to the development of every country and the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport will spare no pain in ensuring that our youth are educated and trained, and are provided with economic opportunities for their own development, that of their communities, and by extension that of the country”.

YIPoG Manager Grace Roberts- Simon explained that “We (Ministry of Education) have already received twenty-six entries, and based on initial perusing, Guyanese youth have a lot of commendable, innovative ideas about themselves and their community development while creating employment opportunities for their peers.”

She noted that those who have not yet applied, need to take advantage of the opportunity provided so that their ideas can be supported and guided under the Ministry’s supervision.

The YIPoG Manager said that the project’s goals are to maintain a high level of competition for the best ideas presented while providing a healthy structure in which this project functions.

