MOSP celebrates elderly with concert

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, October 28, 2017

The elderly in Guyana were treated to a tea party and concert at the Botanical Gardens on Saturday afternoon by the Ministry of Social Protection.

The event marks the conclusion of Month of the Elderly observations which was held under the theme “Stepping into the future: Tapping the talents, contributions and participation of older persons in society”.

Held in partnership with the Palms Geriatric Institution, the event was a celebration of the contributions of the elderly to Guyana’s art and culture. Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection with responsibility for Labour, Keith Scott, told those gathered that the event is to honour them.

The Minister charged the Palms and the other institutions that were represented to bring the elderly together either monthly or every three months since physical exercise such as singing and dancing gives them another lease on life.

Everette DeLeon, Chairman of the Elderly Commission, pledged to do more for the elderly beyond the month of October. “We are the footmen and we are visiting you to see what your needs are,” she assured.

Elderly from 20 homes, including the Palms, were dressed in their finest and treated to an elegant afternoon of delicacies and entertainment from their peers on the lawns around the bandstand.

By: Tiffny Rhodius