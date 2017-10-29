Latest update October 28th, 2017 9:44 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

MOSP celebrates elderly with concert

Oct 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, October 28, 2017

The elderly in Guyana were treated to a tea party and concert at the Botanical Gardens on Saturday afternoon by the Ministry of Social Protection.

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott.

The event marks the conclusion of Month of the Elderly observations which was held under the theme “Stepping into the future: Tapping the talents, contributions and participation of older persons in society”.

Held in partnership with the Palms Geriatric Institution, the event was a celebration of the contributions of the elderly to Guyana’s art and culture. Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection with responsibility for Labour, Keith Scott, told those gathered that the event is to honour them.

The Minister charged the Palms and the other institutions that were represented to bring the elderly together either monthly or every three months since physical exercise such as singing and dancing gives them another lease on life.

Everette DeLeon, Chairman of the Elderly Commission, pledged to do more for the elderly beyond the month of October. “We are the footmen and we are visiting you to see what your needs are,” she assured.

Elderly from 20 homes, including the Palms, were dressed in their finest and treated to an elegant afternoon of delicacies and entertainment from their peers on the lawns around the bandstand.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Robert John performing an original composition.

Chairman of the Elderly Commission, Everette DeLeon.

 

Some of the elderly taking in the show.

 

Recent Articles

MOSP celebrates elderly with concert

MOSP celebrates elderly with concert

Oct 28, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, October 28, 2017 The elderly in Guyana were treated to a tea party and concert at the Botanical Gardens on Saturday afternoon by the Ministry of Social Protection. The event marks the conclusion of Month of the Elderly observations which was held under the theme “Stepping...
Read More
Mrs Nagamootoo hosts second Love, Light and Music event

Mrs Nagamootoo hosts second Love, Light and Music...

Oct 28, 2017

First Lady commends CIOG for focus on vulnerable sections of society

First Lady commends CIOG for focus on vulnerable...

Oct 28, 2017

Regularisation of North Timehri to commence once lands are handed over to CH&PA- Min Adams Patterson-Yearwood

Regularisation of North Timehri to commence once...

Oct 28, 2017

Medical outreach taken to Wales, WBD

Medical outreach taken to Wales, WBD

Oct 28, 2017

Guyana set to host CFATF conference in November

Guyana set to host CFATF conference in November

Oct 28, 2017

Spills skills and thrills expected at Rising Sun Rodeo in West Coast Berbice

Spills skills and thrills expected at Rising Sun...

Oct 28, 2017

“The Iron Man of Indian” remembered  on his 142nd birth anniversary

“The Iron Man of Indian” remembered  on his...

Oct 28, 2017

Government recommits to the wellbeing of all children

Government recommits to the wellbeing of all...

Oct 28, 2017

Guyana and Venezuela to meet at weekend

Guyana and Venezuela to meet at weekend

Oct 28, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 395 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,102,273 hits