Motor Vehicle Insurance (Third Party Risk) (Amendment) Bill read for the first time

Jul 07, 2017 Government, News, Parliament

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, July 07, 2017

The Motor Vehicle Insurance (Third Party Risk) (Amendment) Bill 2017 was read for the first time in Parliament, today. The Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, presented the Bill on behalf of the Government.

The Motor Vehicle Insurance (Third Party Risk) (Amendment) Bill 2017 seeks to amend the Motor Vehicle Insurance (Third Party Risk) Act, Chapter 51:03, to provide for the issuance of third party insurance coverage for motor vehicles, coming in to Guyana from a foreign country in accordance with an International Agreement as defined in Section Two of the Act.

 

By: Macalia Santos

