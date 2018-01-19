Latest update January 19th, 2018 8:21 PM

Motorists urged to use Vlissengen/Carifesta Avenue with caution – until infrastructural works complete fully

Jan 19, 2018 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 19, 2018

Coordinator for the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Works Services Group, Geoffrey Vaughn has described as baseless, claims that nonfunctioning traffic lights make key intersections hazardous for drivers.

Recently, reports in the media stated that the lack of functioning traffic lights has made it increasingly difficult to use the Vlissingen Road/Carifesta Avenue intersection in Georgetown. The report also stated that since the junction was reopened after infrastructural works, the traffic lights have not been functioning.

The Vlissingen Road / Carifesta Avenue intersection.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Vaughn reminded that preliminary work for the construction of a roundabout at the Vlissingen and Carifesta Avenue junction was being executed at the time. The coordinator also emphasized that persons should always be cautious when proceeding along the junction.

“Roundabouts don’t usually have traffic lights, but persons need to practice using the area with caution, if they don’t, then it will give you an idea of how people would utilise the roundabout when it is completed.”

While the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will consider engaging the relevant authorities to have the traffic lights functioning as per normal, Vaugh said his office will also recommence its campaign to sensitise road users on the ‘dos and don’t’s’ of manoeuvring the roundabout.

Vaughn said “currently the area takes the shape of a roundabout, so the Ministry has to begin an early campaign to inform persons on how to use the area safely. Road users need to be aware that persons who enter the intersection should move first. Also, persons who wish to make a right turn, should approach the roundabout in the right lane, then signal right as they approach the roundabout and continue to signal right until they are ready to exit. Then, signal left before you exit the roundabout. These are things we want people to know.”

Contracts for the roundabout are still out for tendering and will soon be awarded following which infrastructural work will commence. In the interim, the WSG Coordinator is asking pedestrians to be patient and use the area with caution.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

