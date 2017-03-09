MOTP wishes to correct inaccurate Demerara Waves article

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 9, 2017)

The Ministry of the Presidency wishes to clarify that President David Granger, did not, at any point in his speech at the Guyana Defence Force’s Annual Officers’ Conference, make reference to or use the words ‘street protest’ as stated in an article published by the online new outlet, Demerara Waves with the headline ‘Pres. Granger raises concern about street protest calls at GDF Officers Conference’.

Instead, the Head of State spoke of the need for internal security and stability to be maintained and his exact words were as follows: “Threats might arise, however, from elements who wish to undermine internal security. Reckless remarks about an uprising and provocative calls for the mobilisation of foot soldiers have the potential to rip apart the fragile fabric of social cohesion that we enjoy”.

At no point did the Head of State mention or make reference to any specific incident or comments regarding street protests, the Ministry therefore calls for a retraction of the Demerara Waves article.