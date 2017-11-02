MOU signed between Guyana and Cuba to strengthen trade relations

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, November 02, 2017

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI) and the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba was signed in Havana. The MOU will see trade relations between the two countries further developed.

President of GCCI, Deodat Indar related that the agreement will realise information, expertise and training between the two countries as it relates to Guyana’s emerging oil and gas sector, and Information and Commutations Technology (ICT) sectors.

He noted that the agreement will also bring structure to the unofficial trade between the two countries. Indar noted, “A lot of citizens of Cuba are in Guyana and just like we are here and are greeted with opened arms, when they come to Guyana we greet them with open arms and they buy a lot from our businesses which I think they buy for consumption for resale, and that is something very good for our private sector because our people are selling and it has a marked impact on businesses.”

Meanwhile, President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba Orlando Hernández Guillén added that the MOU will see more business linkages between the two countries opened. “If there is unofficial trade, we can make it official or at least there are conditions in order to work to convert, or include, this official trade.”

Also in attendance at the signing were the Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) Natalia Seepersaud, local delegation members and high level Cuban officials.

By: Gabriela Patram