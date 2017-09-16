Mount Sinai residents satisfied with regularisation process

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 15, 2017

The residents of Mouth Sinai popularly known as Angoy’s Avenue in Region Six are pleased with the regularisation process ongoing in the community. The regularisation of the squatters in the New Amsterdam Berbice community is being executed by the Ministry of Communities, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Director of the Community Development Department Gladwin Charles said that to date, a total of 661 from 1,010 applications for house lots in Mount Sinai has already been processed. He noted that persons have begun payments for their lots and by next month those who have completed this process will receive their titles.

The Department of Public Information visited the community and spoke to some of the residents. From the feedback received, there is a sense of relief that something they have been pursuing for decades is finally being realised.

Bibi Azeez, a resident of the community said that she has been living there for over 50 years and is delighted to finally have ownership of her land. “I know you (the government) are doing a lot so we could have the title for we land and we willing to pay because I pay an amount and I just have a little bit more. But I am waiting, just the title start, I going and pay everything and with my children, my grandchildren, who so ever have lot, and I could advise everyone in Angoy’s Avenue, try to pay and have your title”.

Eighty-year-old Wanita Tony said that she has been living in the community since 1994, adding that she is one of many persons in the community who has completed payment for their house-lots and is awaiting title for the land. The elderly woman explained, “The process going on very nice, so if we don’t get it now, sometime we might get it, we just waiting because such a long time, we come in here and we develop in here so fast… when we come in here was just mud and water, we had to paddle through the mud and water, old and young and god bless the people them that responsible for these lands that we can be able to make a house and be comfortable.”

Delsina Joseph shared similar sentiments pointing out that “everybody is thankful for the light, we are thankful for our title that is being processed and we thankful for everything the government has done for us and we looking forward for something better, the road especially, we thankful for water and everything”.

Director Gladwin Charles noted that even though the CH&PA Department has made progress since beginning the process back in April, they still have a tremendous amount of work to complete.

“We still have a lot of work to do and because the area is a very old area, you have some of the owners, that are not there, their relatives are there, they might be working abroad and then there are a few where we have disputes and so on”, he explained.

The CH&PA continues to work assiduously to make the process smooth and stress-free for the residents of the community.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite