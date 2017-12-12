MP Edghill suspended from next 4 Sittings of Parliament – opposition walks out

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Opposition Member of Parliament Juan Edghill has been suspended for the next four sittings of the national assembly. This follows a motion laid before the House to sanction the MP for his behaviour on December 11, in the National Assembly.

Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally, tabled the motion, in accordance with Standing Order 47 (3) stating that “Following the gross misconduct of MP Edghill in the 79th Sitting of Parliament…. that this member be suspended for the service of the assembly for the next 4 sitting, December 15, 2017.”

The Speaker agreed to the motion, noting that the suspension of Edghill, after his conduct displayed in yesterday’s sitting, “is the most lenient”.

As the discussions continued on the Budget estimates, the opposition stormed out of the National Assembly refusing to participate, subsequently, some of the members returned.

This morning, Day 2 of the consideration of the 2018 National Budget Estimates was resumed after the sitting was suspended yesterday due to the unruly behaviour of opposition member of parliament Juan Edghill.

Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Barton Scotland said Edghill “behaved in an unextraordinary manner, “noting that “all the hours of work were set out and agreed, are still agreed to be tended to this morning.”

By: Zanneel Williams