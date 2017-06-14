Latest update June 14th, 2017 7:52 PM

MPI to address Grant Sand Road infrastructure issues

Jun 14, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 14, 2017

This is the first time an official from the government has visited their community. Residents of Grant Sand Road, Soesdyke, East Bank, Demerara told Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson when she visited the community on Tuesday.

During the visit, the need for improved roadways and drainage, potable water and a stable electricity supply were among the many issues raised with the minister. The residents pointed out that the dire situation the community faces is a one they have faced for more than a decade and no one paid attention to them under the previous government.

After listening to the residents’ concerns Minister Ferguson subsequently assured the residents that the issues raised will be forwarded to the relevant Ministers to be addressed. The infrastructural issues will also be addressed by her Ministry shortly.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson addressing the residents at Sand Road, Soesdyke East Bank Demerara during her outreach on Tuesday.

 

