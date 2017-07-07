Latest update July 7th, 2017 7:06 PM

MPs upbraided for undesirable behaviour during the last sitting of Parliament

Jul 07, 2017 Government, News, Parliament

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, July 7, 2017

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland today upbraided the Members of Parliament (MPs) for the “undesirable” and “avoidable” unprecedented scenes that occurred during the last sitting of the National Assembly.

Dr. Barton U.A Scotland, Speaker of the National Assembly.

The Speaker was referring to Opposition MP Nigel Dharamalall refusal to obey his directives and the Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources selfie video, recorded in the Parliament Chambers during and after the 66th sitting of the National Assembly, back in June.

Addressing the House today, the Speaker noted that the MPs behaviour did not bring credit to the institution and to themselves. In fact, he said that in acting out these “scenes” the two MPs, “showed little regard for the honour” of the House.

“By our conduct, we give to the public a poor lesson in parliamentary decorum,” the Speaker said, adding that the MPs behaviour in and outside of the Houses has “left our citizens, with other than the highest regards for our Parliamentary conduct.”

Following his action in House at the 66th sitting of the National Assembly, MP Dharamalall took to social media to make what the Speaker described as “uninformed” comments in reference to him.

The Speaker also noted the practice of the MPs to take to the print, broadcast and social media when they are displeased with his ruling.

He reminded the Houses that he continues to allow for communication between himself and the MPs, directly; either verbally or written.

He noted that the continued practice of the MPs of taking this displeasure with him to the media could affect this  “ease of ready communication” between the Honourable members and himself.

He observed that “there is room for informing the public about any rule that is made by the Speaker without drawing the speaker into political contention.”

 

By: Macalia Santos

 

