Mrs. Granger, CARICOM and African First Ladies and Spouses to advance investment in women

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 19, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, yesterday, joined with the First Ladies and Spouses of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), members of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) and First Ladies from other continents to commit “to mobilise resources so as to prioritize investments in women’s and youth’s health and in particular, the sexual and reproductive health of adolescent girls”. Representatives of the African Union Commission (AUC), United Nations agencies, the private sector, philanthropists, and civil society, including youth organisations, also attended the high-level meeting, which was hosted in the margins of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York.

A Communique issued at the close of the meeting said that the group committed to forming partnerships to advocate for commitments to further secure the rights of young women and adolescents.

The First Lady has been a firm advocate for the empowerment of women through education and is engaged in several projects aimedat improving opportunities for them to lead productive lives. Mrs. Granger and the First Ladies and Spouses of CARICOM, through the ‘Every Caribbean Woman, Every Caribbean Child” Initiative, aim to share their knowledge and experience with the view of impacting policy direction for the good of women and children throughout the Region.

The First Lady, in collaboration with the Government of Guyana, is also working towards the reintegration of adolescent mothers into the education system and their social and economic development. She has also thrown her support behind the creation of youth friendly health centres for teenage girls and boys and teenage parents, which provide counselling and other support services.