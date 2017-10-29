Mrs Nagamootoo hosts second Love, Light and Music event

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, October 28, 2017

Mrs Sita Nagamootoo, wife of the Prime Minister today hosted the second annual evening of Love, Light and Music on the lawns of the Prime Minister’s residence.

Mrs Nagamootoo said the event is a celebration of the first meeting between herself and husband, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, almost 50 years ago in October. The event is also an abstraction of the Diwali celebration Mrs Nagamootoo explained.

“This is a show of diversity, friendship and love,” she said, as she declared the cultural extravaganza open. The event was attended by the President, David Granger and First Lady, Mrs Sandra Granger along with members of government and the diplomatic corps.

Guyana’s diverse culture was displayed through songs, dances and musical renditions at the event. The Prime Minister even treated patrons to a karaoke dedicated to his wife. “It has been a wonderful evening with you. Sita and I one way or another over the last 50 years, we’ve been celebrating the month of October,” PM Nagamootoo said.

By: Tiffny Rhodius