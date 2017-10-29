Latest update October 28th, 2017 9:44 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Mrs Nagamootoo hosts second Love, Light and Music event

Oct 28, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, October 28, 2017

Mrs Sita Nagamootoo, wife of the Prime Minister today hosted the second annual evening of Love, Light and Music on the lawns of the Prime Minister’s residence.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Mrs Nagamootoo greet President David Granger and First Lady Mrs Granger

Mrs Nagamootoo said the event is a celebration of the first meeting between herself and husband, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, almost 50 years ago in October. The event is also an abstraction of the Diwali celebration Mrs Nagamootoo explained.

“This is a show of diversity, friendship and love,” she said, as she declared the cultural extravaganza open. The event was attended by the President, David Granger and First Lady, Mrs Sandra Granger along with members of government and the diplomatic corps.

Guyana’s diverse culture was displayed through songs, dances and musical renditions at the event. The Prime Minister even treated patrons to a karaoke dedicated to his wife. “It has been a wonderful evening with you. Sita and I one way or another over the last 50 years, we’ve been celebrating the month of October,” PM Nagamootoo said.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Mrs Nagamootoo welcoming guests.

Performers from the Let’s Dance Studio performing a cultural dance.

 

Recent Articles

MOSP celebrates elderly with concert

MOSP celebrates elderly with concert

Oct 28, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, October 28, 2017 The elderly in Guyana were treated to a tea party and concert at the Botanical Gardens on Saturday afternoon by the Ministry of Social Protection. The event marks the conclusion of Month of the Elderly observations which was held under the theme “Stepping...
Read More
Mrs Nagamootoo hosts second Love, Light and Music event

Mrs Nagamootoo hosts second Love, Light and Music...

Oct 28, 2017

First Lady commends CIOG for focus on vulnerable sections of society

First Lady commends CIOG for focus on vulnerable...

Oct 28, 2017

Regularisation of North Timehri to commence once lands are handed over to CH&PA- Min Adams Patterson-Yearwood

Regularisation of North Timehri to commence once...

Oct 28, 2017

Medical outreach taken to Wales, WBD

Medical outreach taken to Wales, WBD

Oct 28, 2017

Guyana set to host CFATF conference in November

Guyana set to host CFATF conference in November

Oct 28, 2017

Spills skills and thrills expected at Rising Sun Rodeo in West Coast Berbice

Spills skills and thrills expected at Rising Sun...

Oct 28, 2017

“The Iron Man of Indian” remembered  on his 142nd birth anniversary

“The Iron Man of Indian” remembered  on his...

Oct 28, 2017

Government recommits to the wellbeing of all children

Government recommits to the wellbeing of all...

Oct 28, 2017

Guyana and Venezuela to meet at weekend

Guyana and Venezuela to meet at weekend

Oct 28, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 395 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,102,273 hits