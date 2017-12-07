Latest update December 7th, 2017 1:33 PM

Multidisciplinary approached need to combat corruption – Legal Expert

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 07, 2017

Public and private stakeholders were today educated on various strategies to combat corruption, as the government continues its fight to eradicate this scourge. The United Nations on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) hosted a presentation and panel discussion in observance of International Anti-Corruption Day 2017 at Duke Lodge, Kingston

Christina Ritter Legal Expert at UNODC.

According to UNODC, Legal Expert, Christina Ritter, in fighting corruption in Guyana, the cooperation of its citizens is crucial.

“There is no magic formula to fight corruption. We really have to do it through a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach. So, we need the participation of the civil society, of academics, of the private sector, of the public sector,’” Ritter said.

She reminded that Guyana had ratified the International Convention against Corruption in 2008 and disclosed that UNODC has currently implemented a review mechanism to determine whether states are applying the International Convention against corruption.

Dr. Troy Thomas, Director of Undergraduate Research at the University of Guyana.

“Right now Guyana is going through the first step of the mechanism which is a self-assessment checklist completion. And in doing that it helps us and it helps the country find where those challenges are, and how we can prioritize overcoming each of them.”

Meanwhile, Director of Undergraduate Research, University of Guyana, Dr. Troy Thomas said to combat corruption effectively, law enforcement is needed alongside the protection of victims who speak out. He also underscored that proper sanctions are needed for perpetrators.

He further encouraged educating children from a young age to help shape their thinking on the issue of corruption.

International Anticorruption Day 2017 is being observed under the theme: “United against corruption for development, peace and security.”

Stakeholders at the Anti-Corruption Symposium.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

