Latest update January 2nd, 2018 4:39 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Multimillion-dollar drainage and irrigation projects for Mocha and Ithaca

Jan 02, 2018 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Residents and farmers of Mocha on the East Bank of Demerara and Ithaca, West Coast Berbice are soon to benefit from drainage and irrigation works aimed at reducing flooding and improving access to lands situated aback the communities.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at a December 29, Post Cabinet Media brief said the projects will cost a total $338,883 Million.

“For construction of drains, canals, access dams and hydraulic structures at Mocha Region Four, the Ministry of Agriculture contract in the sum of $182,509,000 awarded to Rupan Ramotar investment. For construction of drains, canals, dams and hydraulic structures at Ithaca, West Berbice Region Five, the Ministry of Agriculture, a contract in the sum of $148,374,000 contract was awarded to H. Nauth and Sons,” Minister Harmon said.

In addition, Minister Harmon said when completed the projects will help to reduce unemployment among the residents of the two communities

“The objective of these two projects at Mocha and Ithaca is to improve the drainage systems and access to the backlands of these two communities; to increase their productivity and competitiveness while promoting employment and entrepreneurship in these communities. It will also lead to increased revenue for farmers who have access to great amounts of lands that are irrigated,” the Minister of State added.

Works on the two projects are expected begin within a fortnight and be completed within the first half of this year. They form part of the Project which is being funded by a combination of loan and grants from the Caribbean Development Bank.

 

By: Kidackie Amsterdam

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Forty-four more government buildings to receive solar energy in 2018

Forty-four more government buildings to receive solar energy in 2018

Jan 02, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 02, 2018 The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) is continuing its mandate of implementing renewable energy (RE) and energy efficiency (EE) programmes to fulfil the government’s commitment to maintaining a “Green” economy. Chief Executive Officer, Guyana Energy Authority,...
Read More
Public Health Ministry anticipates ‘stunning success’ – 2018 dedicated to faith in God

Public Health Ministry anticipates ‘stunning...

Jan 02, 2018

Millions spent on water distribution and supply across Guyana – GWI

Millions spent on water distribution and supply...

Jan 02, 2018

Guyana bids to host 2018 Women’s Twenty20

Guyana bids to host 2018 Women’s Twenty20

Jan 02, 2018

Message of Condolence by His Excellency, Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the death of Sandra Adams 

Message of Condolence by His Excellency,...

Jan 02, 2018

Multimillion-dollar drainage and irrigation projects for Mocha and Ithaca

Multimillion-dollar drainage and irrigation...

Jan 02, 2018

National Gender and Social Inclusion policy being finalised

National Gender and Social Inclusion policy being...

Jan 02, 2018

Agri Minister leads team to flood affected areas in Canal No.1 & 2 – several excavators conducting continuous works on outfall channels

Agri Minister leads team to flood affected areas...

Jan 02, 2018

Four to be conferred with ‘Silk’ in January

Four to be conferred with ‘Silk’ in January

Jan 02, 2018

As is customary, President Granger rings in New Year in church

As is customary, President Granger rings in New...

Jan 02, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 409 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,314,637 hits