Music and Sports to be part of schools curriculum

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, January 06, 2017

The Ministry of Education plans to mainstream music and sports into the schools’ curriculum.

In a recent interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), Minister within the Ministry of Education, Nicolette Henry, said that the strategic plan will promote human development amongst students.

Henry said that the Ministry is currently in the process of conducting a Commission of Inquiry (COI) based on the information provided by the citizens of Guyana.

“We are doing a COI so we are getting information from the members of the public as how they see the education system and to what are their recommendations in moving on when it comes to curriculum reform,” Henry explained.

The minister pointed out that the curriculum reform process will be presented in a formal approach that will be reflected in the schedule for schools. The ministry hopes that duplicity and excess do not appear in the approach.

The Minister noted that the programme heads were advised in 2015 to place emphasis on the awareness of sports and music.

Henry stressed that the plan will assist students to become holistic individuals since they mainly focus on the academic aspect in their education

Meanwhile, the anticipated National Sports Policy will assist in fostering and supporting sports in schools and also address the unwillingness to participate by a number of students. The policy will monitor the course of sports for the next 15 years.

The draft policy was introduced in 2015 and has been reviewed by various sports associations for their input.

Last year, at the Inter-Guiana Games, Minister of Education, Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine had said that music and sports have changed significantly over the years. The Education Minister hopes that the launching of the subjects into the education system will help the students both academically and athletically.

By: Neola Damon