Myths, Legends and Oral traditions – an appreciation in archaeology, indigenous culture

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, September 20, 2017

The Walter Roth Museum of Anthropology on Wednesday hosted its annual Myths, Legends and Oral Traditions of Guyana, a two-day fair that offers dramatic storytelling, poetry, art and craft-making at the Umana Yana.

Several students and teachers from nursery and secondary schools attended the event which comes under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Cohesion.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton observed that highlighting Guyana’s first peoples’ culture and contribution is necessary as it affords persons, in particular students, an opportunity to learn about the contributions made by Indigenous Guyanese.

“Year after year, this activity has been sustained due to its importance in raising awareness and showcasing the rich culture of the indigenous peoples and their contribution to Guyana and this is why I must commend it, the headmasters, the headmistresses, and teachers who brought the students here today”, the Minister noted.

Minister Norton spoke of the value of children being exposed to the country’s different cultures since as the future leaders of Guyana, they will carry on the tradition as part of their national identity.

He reiterated that greater understanding and appreciation of the Indigenous Culture will aid in its preservation, hence the importance of involving the young people in such events. He noted that without a doubt indigenous people have greatly contributed to the molding of the nation’s diverse society; for which they must be recognized.

Minister within Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe thanked the children for their participation and noted that the activities offered will give them an insight into the myths and legends of the Indigenous Peoples.

The fair forms part of the Indigenous Heritage Month’s observance, under the theme, “Guyana’s First Peoples: Sustaining a Rich Cultural Environment”.

In 2016, the Walter Roth of Museum of Anthropology hosted its first ever combined exhibition and fair (Exhi-fair) with the aim to creating an understanding and fostering an appreciation for archaeology in addition to recognizing the contributions made by pioneering Guyanese Archaeologists and Anthropologists.

By: Neola Damon