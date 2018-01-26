Latest update January 25th, 2018 8:27 PM

NA Hospital’s new maternity ward one step closer to reality

Jan 25, 2018 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, January 25, 2018

The sod was turned and a $191M contract was signed today, green-lighting the construction of the New Amsterdam Hospital’s new maternity ward.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six), Kim Williams-Stephen and Contractor for S and K, Keshiri Dhanjraj signing the contract for the project. Looking on are Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence (far right), Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan (far left), Director of Health Services in Region Six, Jevaughn Stephens 9blue shirt) and Regional Advisor to the Minister of Public Health, Mr. Alex Foster. (Photo curtesy Aubrey Odle)

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence said the new wing will significantly improve clinical and management services, contributing to the reduction of maternal deaths and infant mortality.

According to the Public Health Minister, the ward will offer more theatre services, have a labour room, birthing room, post anaesthetic unit and an upgraded neonatal intensive care unit to ensure improved neonatal care surgery and aftercare for both mother and child.

The Minister added that the aim of this venture is to ensure that more obstetrics and gynaecology services through consultants are offered, adequate pediatric doctors and that there is more space for private conversations with women and girls about family planning. This initiative, she said is in keeping with government’s mandate of modernising and upgrading the regional hospitals to provide vital medical services.

“We would like the entire Region Six and adjoining communities to know that whatever services are offered at the tertiary institution (Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation) will be offered right in New Amsterdam. So we are here today fulfilling part of that mandate so that there will be safe deliveries, dialysis, diabetes care and treatment of hypertension among many other illnesses,” Minister Lawrence emphasised.

Efforts are also underway to improve the working conditions the current staff is presently operating under and provide new services along with an additional complement of technical and supporting staff.

This multi-million-dollar venture is a collaboration between the Ministries of Public Health and Communities. Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan highlighted that his ministry is involved in the project since much of central government’s delivery of services is directed via local democratic organs.

The Minister revealed that as part of the project a monitoring committee will be established comprising of representatives from the Works Committees from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), regional administration and Ministries of Public Health, Communities and Public Infrastructure.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan and Region Six Chairman, David Armogan along with other officials preparing to turn the sod for the new maternity ward. (Photo curtesy Aubrey Odle)

“That committee will have the responsibility to ensure that the materials that are used and that the standard of works executed are to the contract specification and in accordance with the documents. Too often we hear and read about public works that are being executed which suffer from a lack of proper supervision and from the onset we’re determined that this project does not suffer from this phase,” Minister Bulkan related.

He added that this investment is part of this administration’s investment both in infrastructure and regional development generally.

Meanwhile, Region Six Chairman, David Armogan lauded the initiative noting that there will no longer be complaints of inadequate space at the present maternity unit. “I’m glad you’re taking the step to construct what I would call a maternity hospital because it will be equipped with all the necessary rooms and facilities for deliveries and operations,” the Region’s Chairman pointed out.

The contract for the project was awarded to S and K Construction and Consultancy Services and General Supplies and works are expected to be completed before the end of 2019.

When completed the new one-storey rectangular ward will cater for 100 beds, parking facilities, two operating theatres, four delivery rooms, viewing areas for visitors, and a sterling, nursing, and doors restrooms.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

 

 

