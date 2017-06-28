National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance drafted, stakeholders consulted

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Stakeholders in the Health and Agriculture sector today gathered at the Marriot Hotel to have their say on a draft document aimed at reducing the negative impact of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR.)

Spearheaded by the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) the session is the first in a series of multi sectoral consultations planned, towards finalising the AMR National Action Plan. The sessions are also aimed at creating awareness among stakeholders about the national action plan and the role they must play to support its implementation.

Addressing the opening of the session, Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, classified AMR as a global threat noting that, “finalising the national action plan will bring us one step closer to eliminating a global threat.”

“Antimicrobial resistance is such a major concern globally, that the United Nations General Assembly for the fourth time since its existence convened on a health problem. On September 21, 2016, World leaders made a commitment to develop national action plans on AMR based on the global action plan on AMR”, the minister explained.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is the ability of a microorganism such as bacteria, viruses, and some parasites to stop antibiotics and antivirals from working against it. This can result in standard treatments becoming ineffective, the persistence of infections and possible contagions spreading.

Minister Cummings noted that if not addressed properly, antimicrobial resistance (AMR,) will endanger the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and threaten the very survival of humanity.

Even though the objectives of the plan are to be achieved during the period 2017 to 2020, Minister Cummings said, that it

is critical for Guyana to utilise the multidisciplinary, inter-ministerial approach to realise a tangible reduction in the abuse of antibiotics by 2030. She stated, “An essential factor to achieving this goal will require that Guyana places emphasis on the utilisation of the ‘One Health Model’ that encapsulates the establishment and maintenance of healthy people, animals, and a healthy environment.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), Nigel Cumberbatch added that by extension, the GLDA an agricultural stakeholder to the action plan is willing to play its part in ensuring that the agriculture sector tackles the eventuality of the alarming high cases in this part of the world.

Cumberbatch further said that the authority has been building capacity, since 2015, to carry out AMR testing and screening in animals, and livestock. He explained that this has been done in collaboration with the University of Ohio.

The Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organisation World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) drafted the first Anitmicrobial Resistance (AMR) National Action plan 2017 -2020. Focal Point on this project for the Ministry of Agriculture Dr. Dane Hartley and Focal Point for the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Jeetendra Mohanlall have been working closely with PAHO/WHO to develop the plan.

By: Delicia Haynes