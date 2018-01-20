National Assembly approves appointment of 10 members of ERC

Latest update January 20th, 2018 12:07 AM
Jan 20, 2018 Government, News, Parliament
DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 19, 2018
The Third Report of the Standing Committee on Appointments to address matters relating to the Nomination and Appointment of Members to the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), following brief debates, was on Friday night adopted in the National Assembly.
The motion for the adoption of the report which was moved by Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton reads “whereas the parliamentary standing committee on appointments agreed to uphold resolution no 68 of 2014, which approved the list of entities to be consulted for nomination to the ethnic relations commission; and whereas the entities met and made submissions of their nominations between April 27, 2016, and January 25, 2017.”
The National Assembly also approved the appointment the following persons from the following categories as members of the Ethnic Relations Commission:
Christian Bodies
Dr. John O. Smith
Hindu Bodies
Sister Rajkumarie Singh
Muslim Bodies
Mr. Roshan Khan
Labour Movement Bodies
Mr. Norris Emanuel Witter
Private Sector Organisations
Major-General (Retd.) Norman Mclean
Youth Organisations
Mr. Deodat Persaud
Women Organisations
Ms. Ruth Howard
Cultural/Ethnic Bodies
Afro-Guyanese
Mr. Barrington Braithwaite
Indo-Guyanese
Mr. Neaz Subhan
Indigenous/Amerindian Bodies
Mr. Ashton Simon
Minister Norton disclosed that there were nine meetings of the Committee, but difficulties were encountered with the Indo-Guyanese body. He acknowledged that more consultations with the citizens would have been welcomed.
However, he told the House that persons were not as responsive even when the deadlines were extended.
The Opposition raised concerns with the length of time it took for persons to be appointed the Commission. Minister Norton said while an earlier time would have been appropriate for such an important body, there were several hindrances to the process.
He expressed satisfaction that the appointments have been approved. The last ERC was dissolved in 2011.
By: Stacy Carmichael
