National Assembly approves appointment of 10 members of ERC

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 19, 2018

The Third Report of the Standing Committee on Appointments to address matters relating to the Nomination and Appointment of Members to the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), following brief debates, was on Friday night adopted in the National Assembly.

The motion for the adoption of the report which was moved by Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton reads “whereas the parliamentary standing committee on appointments agreed to uphold resolution no 68 of 2014, which approved the list of entities to be consulted for nomination to the ethnic relations commission; and whereas the entities met and made submissions of their nominations between April 27, 2016, and January 25, 2017.”

The National Assembly also approved the appointment the following persons from the following categories as members of the Ethnic Relations Commission:

Christian Bodies

Dr. John O. Smith

Hindu Bodies

Sister Rajkumarie Singh

Muslim Bodies

Mr. Roshan Khan

Labour Movement Bodies

Mr. Norris Emanuel Witter

Private Sector Organisations

Major-General (Retd.) Norman Mclean

Youth Organisations

Mr. Deodat Persaud

Women Organisations

Ms. Ruth Howard

Cultural/Ethnic Bodies

Afro-Guyanese

Mr. Barrington Braithwaite

Indo-Guyanese

Mr. Neaz Subhan

Indigenous/Amerindian Bodies

Mr. Ashton Simon

Minister Norton disclosed that there were nine meetings of the Committee, but difficulties were encountered with the Indo-Guyanese body. He acknowledged that more consultations with the citizens would have been welcomed.

However, he told the House that persons were not as responsive even when the deadlines were extended.

The Opposition raised concerns with the length of time it took for persons to be appointed the Commission. Minister Norton said while an earlier time would have been appropriate for such an important body, there were several hindrances to the process.

He expressed satisfaction that the appointments have been approved. The last ERC was dissolved in 2011.

By: Stacy Carmichael

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/