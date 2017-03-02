National Assembly to decide GuySuCo’s future- Minister Harmon

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, March 2, 2017

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon has announced that the government will take a White Paper to the National Assembly with regards to the future of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

During a post-Cabinet press briefing today, Minister Harmon said that the Minister of Agriculture briefed other Ministers of Government on the way forward in relation to the future of GuySuCo’s workers.

Government has been bailing out the cash-strapped sugar corporation with billions of dollars in subvention annually. From August 2015 to present, Government has plugged $32Billion into GuySuCo.

Minister Harmon explained that, “The conference was briefed that the matters in relation to GuySuCo are ongoing. It was also informed that a process of consultation with the opposition, trade unions and other workers’ representatives had concluded and the options which were advanced by the government and proposals submitted by GAWU (Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union) will form the basis of a White Paper that will be laid in the National Assembly shortly.”

A White Paper is an informational document issued by governments to promote or highlight the features of a solution, product or service.

The future of GuySuCo’s workers had been high on the government’s agenda. Cabinet took the decision in late 2016 to engage in consultations at the soonest possible time to ensure that the best interest of all stakeholders will be considered.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, who led the consultations accepted proposals from GAWU, and others at the final meeting which was held during the month of February.

By: Delicia Haynes