Latest update October 27th, 2017 5:20 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

National Biomedical Unit establishment being explored by RHS

Oct 27, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 27, 2017

The Regional Health Services (RHS) Department of the Ministry of Public Health is carefully considering the establishment of a National Bio-medical Unit within the ministry. The formation of this unit will allow for the timely repair of all biomedical equipment at regional health facilities throughout the country. This is according to Director of RHS, Dr. Kay Shako.

Example of a Blood Chemistry analyzer.

Dr. Shako told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that at the upcoming Regional Health Officers (RHO) conference in November, the issue is likely to see some progress. At this meeting, the doctor explained panel discussions with RHOs, ministry officials, PAHO/WHO officials and other key stakeholders will all be engaged on the way forward.

The Minister of Public Health was already brief and included in the deliberation exercise.

At previous RHO’s meetings, officers and other staff had complained of biomedical equipment in need of repairs and servicing, hindering the processing of having specified healthcare services delivered.

Electrical biomedical equipment, Dr. Shako noted, such an Anesthesia machine, Blood Chemistry analyzer, Electrocardiography (ECG) machines among others are essential support services requisite to the necessary level of health care being offered at secondary and tertiary levels of healthcare.

Without the presence of these services, proper healthcare delivery is delayed with deleterious effects on patients. The establishment of a biomedical unit at the ministry means that a core of technicians and specialists will be prepared and geared towards correcting faults to machines and equipment within the shortest possible time.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

Example of Electrocardiography (ECG) machine.

 

Recent Articles

Over 8000 households to get electricity by December

Over 8000 households to get electricity by December

Oct 27, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 27, 2017 Some thirty-four thousand residents in sixteen communities (16) across the country are expected to benefit from the installation of electrical distribution networks by the end of December. The communities will be receiving the electricity through the Central...
Read More
Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

Oct 27, 2017

Positive response for visual arts exhibition

Positive response for visual arts exhibition

Oct 27, 2017

Min. Ramjattan donates to Saraswat Primary

Min. Ramjattan donates to Saraswat Primary

Oct 27, 2017

Govt endeavouring to meet concerns of teachers -PM

Govt endeavouring to meet concerns of teachers

Oct 27, 2017

‘You have made us hold our head high’ – PM at National Education Ceremony

‘You have made us hold our head high’ – PM...

Oct 27, 2017

GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre

GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation...

Oct 27, 2017

National Biomedical Unit establishment being explored by RHS

National Biomedical Unit establishment being...

Oct 27, 2017

‘Ram should rethink decision to abandon his post’ – Attorney General Williams

‘Ram should rethink decision to abandon his...

Oct 27, 2017

“A dream finally realised”- launch of OSHAG Guyana-based office

“A dream finally realised”- launch of OSHAG...

Oct 27, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,098,363 hits