National Biomedical Unit establishment being explored by RHS

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 27, 2017

The Regional Health Services (RHS) Department of the Ministry of Public Health is carefully considering the establishment of a National Bio-medical Unit within the ministry. The formation of this unit will allow for the timely repair of all biomedical equipment at regional health facilities throughout the country. This is according to Director of RHS, Dr. Kay Shako.

Dr. Shako told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that at the upcoming Regional Health Officers (RHO) conference in November, the issue is likely to see some progress. At this meeting, the doctor explained panel discussions with RHOs, ministry officials, PAHO/WHO officials and other key stakeholders will all be engaged on the way forward.

The Minister of Public Health was already brief and included in the deliberation exercise.

At previous RHO’s meetings, officers and other staff had complained of biomedical equipment in need of repairs and servicing, hindering the processing of having specified healthcare services delivered.

Electrical biomedical equipment, Dr. Shako noted, such an Anesthesia machine, Blood Chemistry analyzer, Electrocardiography (ECG) machines among others are essential support services requisite to the necessary level of health care being offered at secondary and tertiary levels of healthcare.

Without the presence of these services, proper healthcare delivery is delayed with deleterious effects on patients. The establishment of a biomedical unit at the ministry means that a core of technicians and specialists will be prepared and geared towards correcting faults to machines and equipment within the shortest possible time.

By: Delicia Haynes