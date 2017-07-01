National data management official attending conferences, improving ICT in Guyana

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Saturday, July 1, 2017

Three persons representing the National Data Management Authority will attend separate workshops in Suriname. The workshops will enable them to more efficiently manage and create international relations within the Information and Communications Technology Sector.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon announced that Cabinet has approved the attendance of these persons at the last meeting held on Tuesday June 27, 2017.

Approval has been granted for the attendance at the training programme on Cyber Security and Cyber Drill to be held in Suriname from July 3 to 7 2017. Marianna Mc Pherson, Cyber Security Manager and Aseena Marks, Cyber Analyst will be participating in the training sessions.

“This technical training opportunity is being provided by the International Telecommunications Union for cyber security managers and technicians. This training will enable Guyana to enhance cyber security preparedness and to respond to current emerging cyber threats.” Minister Harmon explained.

Cabinet also approved Guyana’s attendance at a symposium on Information Technology Agreement (ITA) hosted by the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland. The Symposium was held on June 27 and 28, 2017. The director of e-Services of the NDMA Malcolm Williams attended that symposium.

The Minister of State said that, “The symposium allowed for better standing of the ITA and the options available to the government of Guyana and will create opportunity to foster relationships with countries to expand and strengthen global trade in IT products.”

By: Delicia Haynes