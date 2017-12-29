Latest update December 29th, 2017 5:29 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

National Emergency Monitoring system remains activated- Min. Harmon

Dec 29, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 29, 2017

In light of the existing weather, Minister of State Joseph Harmon is assuring that the National Emergency Monitoring system remains activated on a 24-hour basis with the ten administrative regions being actively monitored.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon.

The Minister, who was speaking during his post-cabinet press conference, said monitoring is being conducted via social media, television, HF radios, mobile and landline telephones to ensure that there is a timely and effective response to any incident, with respect to the heavy rainfall.

While all of the regions were affected by the rainfall, Minister Harmon noted that several farmlands and some 200 households in Region Three, Essequibo Islands-West Demerara were inundated as of December 24, 2017, which was as a result of clogged drains.

“Since the initial impact and assessment was done and heavy-duty equipment, machinery and so on were deployed on December 26th [2017] to the Canal, additionally all efforts were made to ensure that the pumps and kokers remain operational to ensure maximum release of water to prevent the situation from worsening,” he noted.

Minister Harmon said there have been minimal reports of flooding in Region Four, Demerara-Mahaica, with reports of two-five inches of accumulated water in Albouystown, South and North Ruimveldt areas and minor flooding along the East Coast.

The greatest accumulation of water, Minister Harmon pointed out, was on empty lots in Region Five, Mahaica-Berbice, however, he noted that reports have indicated that the water is receding from all areas except Bushlot.

The State Minister lead a team to Canal Number One on Friday afternoon to further assess the damage, distribute hampers from the Civil Defense Commission (CDC) and to provide the necessary support.

The CDC is advising that persons remain alert since the heavy rainfall pattern particularly, on the coast can result in additional flooding.

 

By: Stacy Carmichael

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

110 lights acquired through NSC ‘Light it up Campaign’

110 lights acquired through NSC ‘Light it up Campaign’

Dec 29, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 29, 2017 The National Sports Commission’s ‘Light it up Campaign’ will continue as the National Sports Commission has acquired a number of lights for community grounds across the country. The lights are expected to boost the usage night-time of the community...
Read More
No outbreaks or reported illness in Canal Number One, following flooding

No outbreaks or reported illness in Canal Number...

Dec 29, 2017

National Emergency Monitoring system remains activated- Min. Harmon

National Emergency Monitoring system remains...

Dec 29, 2017

30 Psychologists graduate from the American University of Peace Studies

30 Psychologists graduate from the American...

Dec 29, 2017

East Bank/East Coast road link feasibility study to commence January

East Bank/East Coast road link feasibility study...

Dec 29, 2017

Improved electricity distribution for West Demerara consumers in 2018

Improved electricity distribution for West...

Dec 29, 2017

GWI launches website, customer service app

GWI launches website, customer service app

Dec 29, 2017

Four new Co-ops to create job employment in 2018

Four new Co-ops to create job employment in 2018

Dec 29, 2017

Region six residents now have access to quality water

Region six residents now have access to quality...

Dec 29, 2017

GWI to drill more wells in 2018

GWI to drill more wells in 2018

Dec 29, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 408 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,305,870 hits