Latest update January 2nd, 2018 4:39 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

National Gender and Social Inclusion policy being finalised

Jan 02, 2018 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI Guyana, Tuesday, January 2, 2018

After extensive consultations with several stakeholders, the Ministry of Social Protection is in the process of finalising the draft National Gender and Social Inclusion policy.

The National Gender policy aims to mainstream gender issues into all sectors, in order to eliminate all negative economic, social and cultural practices that impede equality and equity.

During her 2018 Budget presentation, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally had said that the Administration sees gender as an inclusionary issue, hence the need to formulate a policy.

The policy will seek to strengthen links between Government, non-governmental organisations and the private sector in mainstreaming of gender in the respective sectors. It will also develop, maintain and provide gender-sensitive information and gender disaggregated data for use in planning and project implementation at all levels and in all sectors.

 

By: Syneika Thorne

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI's Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

