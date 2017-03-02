National Grade Six Assessment application demo introduced at East Coast Demerara schools

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 2, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, today, attended a demo launch of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) Mathematics digital application at the Lusignan Primary and Friendship Primary Schools, on the East Coast of Demerara.

The application, which was created by Information Technology (IT) Technician and Co-ordinator, Ms. Karen Abrams is equipped with past examination papers and worksheets to improve each child’s performance in Mathematics. The application was launched on Monday, through the Science, Technology, and Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Guyana project.

In addressing the students, Mrs. Granger told the students that they were fortunate to be able to have this kind of access to applications which can be of assistance to their daily studies in this subject area. “What Ms. Abram’s looked at, is the problems we had with Mathematics at the Grade Six exams over the years and the concerns of the teachers and parents… She created an application so that you can [practice your work]…When you get this app, you don’t have to pay anything, it can be downloaded and you can start your test right away,” Mrs. Granger said.

According to Ms. Abrams, the programme also provides simple guidelines to help children to take quizzes and parents to monitor their progress. “Our goal is to make sure all the young children…have access to technology and learn enough about technology so you can be the ones developing Guyana in the future,” Ms. Abrams said.

Head teacher of the Lusignan Primary School, Ms. Loretta DosSantos said Mathematics is a very integral part of her students’ lives, while Head Teacher of Friendship Primary School, Ms. Karen Dey commended the effort of having the programme implemented for children, since there has been a struggle in increasing the Mathematics pass rate throughout Guyana.

The programe can be downloaded on any android device from the play store, by searching for the National Grande Six Assessment (NGSA) app and it is free. It is also available to all Primary Schools throughout Guyana. It gives teachers the choice of creating an event for their schools while allowing parents to monitor their children’s work ability, buy or sell new or used school supplies on the app and also provide feedback that can further improve the application.