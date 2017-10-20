Latest update October 20th, 2017 6:28 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

National Sports Commission hosts second Special School Athletic Sports

Oct 20, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Social Cohesion

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 20, 2017Director of Sport, Mr. Christopher Jones, today, declared open the 2nd Special Schools Athletic Sports, which was hosted by the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport, which falls within the purview of the Ministry of Social Cohesion, in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC). Students from ten special needs schools, including from New Amsterdam and Linden, participated in the event, which was held at the Guyana Defence Force sports Ground at Camp Ayangana.

Students from the Diamond Special Needs School prepare to march.

Mr.  Jones said that he was pleased to be a part of the initiative and he was proud that the Department of Sport was able to make good on its commitment to host the event for the second consecutive year. “We mentioned last year, that it was the first time in Guyana’s history that a special needs school sports was [held] and the commitment we made to you last year is that it would not be the first or the last year, and as testimony to that, here we are again today … We make a commitment to you here today that the special needs sports will extend and go even further,” Mr. Jones said.

Mr. Jones also said that the NSC plans to expand the roster of activities to include bocce (a ball sport) and swimming competitions in next year’s events.  In this vein, the NSC is in the process of acquiring the necessary equipment for the first game.

Last year, 154 children from 10 schools participated in 46 events. This year’s programme has seen a 60% increase in participation. This annual event aims to encourage wide participation by persons with disabilities in sports, with the view of honing the potential of para-athletes to compete in the 2019 World Summer Special Olympics to be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Director of Sports, Mr. Christopher Jones takes the lead as he sprints ahead of students from the Ministry of Education’s Unit for the Blind at the opening race of the 2nd special Schools Athletic Sports.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) saw the need for the National Paralympics to become more involved in sports, as such, through Sports Organiser, Mr. Wilton Spencer, it planned and funded the event to generate opportunities for special needs students.

The athletes were all excited to compete in the events. In an invited comment, Master Seon Mitchell, a student athlete from the Wismar Visually Impaired Unit, said that he came to have fun and enjoy the day. “I came to take this away today and I’m so excited to compete because I know we from Linden always perform and take home the tittle,” he said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Master Anston Forde, a student of the St. Barnabas Special School.    “I will be running relay [and] 200 metre,” he said.

The students are competing for a line of medals as the focus is on individual athletes. As the event develops, focus will be placed on both athletes and schools and trophies will be introduced.

Parents, teachers and other supporters turned out in their numbers to cheer on the athletes participating in the 2nd Annual Special School Athletic Sports, which was held at the GDF sports ground, Camp Ayangana.

Director of Sports, Mr. Christopher Jones and this student from the Ministry of Education’s Unit for the Blind discuss the logistics of the first race to open the event, as the other students from the St. Barnabas Special School and the Harold B. Davis Special School get set.

 

Recent Articles

Waste-to-Resource exhibition highlights benefits of recycling

Waste-to-Resource exhibition highlights benefits of recycling

Oct 20, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 20, 2017 The Ministry of Communities this morning opened a two-day exhibition on recycling waste material to utilizable resources. Darren Shako, Consultant Ministry of Communities explained, that the exhibition is another step to informing the public of all the ways...
Read More
EMS training intensifies

EMS training intensifies

Oct 20, 2017

Allsopp Point signage returns to Bartica

Allsopp Point signage returns to Bartica

Oct 20, 2017

National Sports Commission hosts second Special School Athletic Sports

National Sports Commission hosts second Special...

Oct 20, 2017

Over 1,000 stakeholders sensitised through FLGT funded projects

Over 1,000 stakeholders sensitised through FLGT...

Oct 20, 2017

GMC launches Agro Processors catalogue

GMC launches Agro Processors catalogue

Oct 20, 2017

Increased participation in second special athletic meet

Increased participation in second special...

Oct 20, 2017

Rockstone Fish Festival 2017 aims to attract international patrons

Rockstone Fish Festival 2017 aims to attract...

Oct 20, 2017

Catherina’s Lust, Baker Street residents benefit from improved access roads

Catherina’s Lust, Baker Street residents...

Oct 20, 2017

“We will put your interest first,” says Minister Harmon to sugar workers

“We will put your interest first,” says...

Oct 20, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 396 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,075,333 hits